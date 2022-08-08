All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Díaz-Canel meets with Mexican and Venezuelan aid workers



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 7 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez met with the chiefs of the aid teams sent by Mexico and Venezuela to help put out the fire at the Matanzas supertanker base and thanked their governments, particularly their presidents Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Nicolás Maduro.

“Yours is an example of solidarity with the Cuban people,” the president said after long hours of intense struggle against the raging fire.

Both countries sent specialized firefighters, experts, equipment (including helicopters) as well as fire-fighting foam and chemicals.

