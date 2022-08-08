All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Díaz-Canel thanks governments that have offered help to Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 6 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez expressed deep gratitude to the governments of Mexico, Venezuela, Russia, Nicaragua, Argentina and Chile, which have promptly offered material solidarity aid to Cuba in the face of the fire taking place in the western province of Matanzas.

The president, through his account on the social network Twitter, also thanked the United States for offering technical assistance.

"We express deep gratitude to the governments of Mexico, Venezuela, Russia, Nicaragua, Argentina and Chile, who have promptly offered solidarity material aid in the face of this complex situation. We are also grateful for the offer of technical advice from the US. #FuerzaMatanzas"

Anayansi Rodríguez Camejo, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, in response to this message from Díaz-Canel, expressed gratitude to all those who extend their hand of solidarity.

She also stressed that solidarity is always appreciated and valued, much more so in difficult times.

