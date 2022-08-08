Cuba thanks US government for technical assistance to fight fire





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 6 (ACN) Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, Cuba's deputy foreign minister, thanked the expressions of help from organizations and individuals from the United States, and the offer of technical advice from the government to confront the fire in the city of Matanzas.



"We deeply appreciate condolences and expressions of help from various organizations and individuals from the US on the occasion of the incident in #Matanzas, including the US government, which offered technical advice, a proposal already in the hands of specialists for due coordination," confirmed the Cuban diplomat.

In this regard, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez thanked on Twitter the offer of technical advice from the United States and expressed his deep gratitude to the governments of Mexico, Venezuela, Russia, Nicaragua, Argentina and Chile for the prompt assistance provided in the complex situation.



The U.S. Embassy in Cuba assured on the same social network to be in contact with authorities of the Island about the large-scale incident occurred in the western province.



"We want to make it clear that U.S. law authorizes U.S. entities and organizations to provide disaster relief and response in Cuba," the diplomatic office said.



On Saturday morning, Cuba requested international help and advice from nations with experience in the oil issue to quell the fire that remains uncontrolled.



Actions are being carried out to contain the flames in the two crude oil tanks that caught fire in the Industrial Zone of Matanzas after the impact of an electric shock in one of them.