Matanzas fire: 17 missing and 67 injured in fire at oil base





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 6 (CAN) As of 10 a.m. this Saturday, August 6, local time, 17 firefighters are reported missing and 67 people injured in a major oil tank fire at the Matanzas Supertanker Base, 90 kilometers east of Havana.



The incident began on Friday afternoon when an electrical discharge hit a fuel tank with a capacity of 55,000 cubic meters and caused a fire. Immediately, firefighting forces from all over western Cuba moved to the area to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading to other tanks in the area.



At around 4 a.m. on Saturday, four explosions in a second tank caused 17 firefighters in the area go missing and injured 67 more people, including journalists covering the event.



The 10 AM report of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health indicates that there are 3 critical, 3 very serious, 12 serious, 20 less serious and 29 minor patients.



The President of the Republic Miguel Diaz-Canel has been in the area since last night together with the top leaders of the Party and Government directing the operations.