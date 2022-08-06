Cuban Foreign Minister recalls Bolivia's independence anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 6 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez congratulated the people and government of the Plurinational State of Bolivia on the 197th anniversary of its independence.



The Cuban Foreign Minister in his Twitter account reaffirmed the commitment between both nations to contribute to the unity of the American continent with solidarity and fraternity.



"We congratulate the people and government of the Plurinational State of #Bolivia on the 197th anniversary of its independence. From #Cuba, we reaffirm the commitment to advance together for the unity of #OurAmerica, for the good of our peoples, with solidarity and fraternity."



Cuba and the Plurinational State of Bolivia relaunched their economic, trade and cooperation relations with the electoral triumph of Luis Arce, in February 2021, which had been suspended after Jeanine Añez came to power through the coup d'état.