Matanzas fire: evacuated people in risk area





MATANZAS, Cuba, Aug 6 (ACN) The population living in the industrial zone was evacuated as a guarantee of well-being in the face of the fire being fought at the Supertanker Base in this city.



Lieutenant Colonel Williams Gonzalez Hernandez, head of the Civil Defense of the Matanzas Military Region, assured that those who live in the neighborhoods of the area, such as Dubrocq, are protected and distant from danger.



Luis Wong, provincial director of Health in Matanzas, informed the Cuban News Agency that the system responds quickly to the arrival of injured patients.



According to the official PresidenciaCuba account on Twitter, there are 49 injured patients received at the Faustino Pérez Hospital, with two critical and seven seriously injured.



Last Friday evening, an electrical discharge caused a fire in one of the warehouses of the Supertanker Base in the industrial zone of this city, the fire spread to a neighboring warehouse in the early morning.



The area is closed to the population and firefighting forces from several provinces, the Ministry of the Interior and the Revolutionary Armed Forces are in action.