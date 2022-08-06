Cuba Promotes Health Tourism with Incentives





Havana, Aug 5 (ACN) Cuba prioritizes the development of health tourism based on high quality of life and well being.



The statement was made in exclusive interview with the Cuban News Agency by Saray Alvarez Tourism Ministry Specialist, who recalled that the COVID-19 pandemic froze a large part of the world economy, particularly tourism, but it also proved the significance and benefits of offering products based on quality of life.



Alvarez recalled that Cuba adopted ion 2021 a project called “Competitive and Sustainable Development of the Tourist Product,” which includes one of six macro-programs of the National Economic and Social Plan up to the year 2030. The island implements 26 quality of life-oriented programs all included in tourist packages in coordination with local medical services.



During the latest International Tourism Fair, held last May, the Cubancan Tourist Group and the Cuban Medical Services Company penned an accord to boost health tourism and such alliance allows vacationers suffering from kidney conditions to get hemo-dialysis treatment while they are in any hotel in the capital Havana or in Varadero beach resort.



The program also includes post-COVID 19 rehabilitation and the immunization of foreign travelers against the disease with Cuban vaccines.



According to the World Tourism Organization, Health Tourism includes all activity related to physical, mental or psychic stability through medical action.