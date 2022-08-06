Cuban Firefighters Control Large Fire at Oil Tankers Depot





Havana, Aug 5 (ACN) Cuban firefighters are trying to control a large fire occurred in a fuel tank at an oil supertankers depot in Western Matanzas province.



The fire was caused by an electric discharge late on Friday, according to Provincial Communist Party leader Susely Morfa who reported the event on her Twitter account and called on the people to trust the work of specialized firefighter brigades at the place.



In order to prevent the fire from spreading out, nearby oil tanks are being cooled down, said the director of the fuel commercialization division Rigel Rodriguez, who added on Friday night that there is no threat for adjoining deposits, as firefighters are hard at work to extinguish the flames.



The 50-thousand-cubic-meter fuel tank reached by the electric discharged was full at 50 percent capacity said the official. He added that the electric discharge was so powerful that was not blocked by the protection system which all fuel tanks have.



The official stressed the fast assistance by the firefighter brigades and the presence of local political and government authorities at the place.