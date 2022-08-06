Cuban vice president received Serbian foreign minister





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 5 (ACN) Cuban vice president Salvador Valdes Mesa received at the Palace of the Revolution the foreign minister of Serbia, Nikola Selaković, who is on an official visit to Cuba.



In the meeting, both representatives ratified the will to continue strengthening ties, on the 120th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations, according to the Cuban presidency.



Valdes Mesa expressed interest in strengthening trade and economic ties in such important sectors as biotechnology, medicine production and tourism.



He conveyed warm greetings from Army General Raul Castro Ruz and the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, to the Serbian people and authorities.



For his part, Selakovic described the meeting as a great honor and privilege, and conveyed the warmest greetings of Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic to the Cuban leadership.



The Serbian delegation also included Vladimir Maric, deputy minister for bilateral affairs of the ministry, Danilo Pantovic, ambassador to Cuba, Ivan Jaksic, special advisor to the minister, and Jelena Zivojinovic, political counselor of the Serbian embassy in Cuba.



The Cuban representation was made up by deputy minister of foreign affairs Josefina Vidal Ferreiro; the general director of bilateral affairs of the ministry , Angel Villa Hernandez; the director of Europe and Canada of the agency, Gisela Garcia Rivera, and the official of that directorate, Marla Cardenas Figariel.