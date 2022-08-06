Cuba - Chile migratory talks round to be held today





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 5 (ACN) The second round of talks on migration issues between Cuba and Chile will be held today in virtual format, Cuban foreign ministry announced.



According to the statement, both countries will analyze the state of the migratory situation and will evaluate the implementation of joint actions to discourage irregular migration and illegal acts associated with this phenomenon.



The Cuban delegation will be headed by the general director of consular affairs and Cubans living abroad, Ernesto Soberon Guzman, while the representation of the South American country will be headed by the general director of consular affairs, immigration and Chileans abroad, Rodrigo Donoso Maluf.