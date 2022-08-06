President of the Cuban parliament tours different communities in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 5 (ACN) Esteban Lazo Hernandez, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP), toured on Thursday Arroyo Naranjo municipality, in Havana, to exchange with the population and delegates and verify on the scene the progress of the community transformation, the ANPP reported on its website.



He was accompanied by Marta Elena Feito Cabrera, minister of labor and social security; Reinaldo Garcia Zapata, governor of Havana; among other municipal and provincial authorities.



In a meeting held with delegates of the popular councils, the head of the Cuban parliament insisted on the relevance of popular control, of demanding quality and the elaboration of a maintenance program for the works executed, of ensuring that the commitments are fulfilled on the scheduled dates with different alternatives, where the work of the delegates and the different factors of the community is vital.



Regarding the attention to people in vulnerable situations, Marta Elena Feito emphasized that employment is the greatest protection for a physically and mentally healthy citizen, and in the case of young people, options should be offered for their incorporation to the study.



Despite the complexities of the national scenario, a clear principle is not to stop working in the neighborhoods, with the participation, collective contribution and creativity of the people of Havana in this direction; aware of what we still have to do, but also of how far we have come, Reinaldo Garcia Zapata assured.