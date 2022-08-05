Serbian Foreign Minister Tours Fidel Castro Center





Havana, Aug 3 (ACN) Visiting Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic described his visit to the Havana-based Fidel Castro Center as an emotional encounter with history and with the ideas of the historic leader of the Cuba Revolution.



Selakovic stressed the mixture of historic objects with modern and interactive technology which allows new generations to better understand different aspects of the life of Fidel Castro.



The existence of this place prove the conviction that Fidel’s thinking is not something related to the past or gone away, but a living heritage with which many people from around the world can identify themselves, he said.



Elier Ramirez, vice-director of the Center said that the institution aims at reflecting the history of a leader wo was in contact with his people and pass such a legacy to the new generations.



According to Ramirez, over 51 thousand people have thus far come to the center both local and foreign visitors.



The Serbian Foreign Minister will be in Cuba up to August 5 and during his official agenda here he will hold talks with his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez and will sign a cooperation program i the area of culture.



Cuba and Serbia maintain collaboration accords in the sectors of health, tourism and sports while sharing bonds of friendship and mutual respect. The two countries will mark the 120 anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations on November 4.