TV in western Cuba to start going digital in September





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 3 (ACN) Cuba's western provinces will start in September a partial transition to digital terrestrial television, according to Minister of Communications Mayra Arevich, who said that the process involves terminating the analog signals of the country’s two learning channels.



The switchover will be undertaken by geographic zones, provinces and transmitter coverage areas, so that the conversion takes place gradually and makes it possible to welcome feedback from the population.



To this end, more than 49,000 receiving modules (decoder box, cables with connectors and antenna) have already been installed in the said provinces and 19,800 hybrid TV sets were bought for the schools.



Figures provided by the Minister have it that digital TV coverage benefits an estimated 76.23% populated areas (45.7% in the case of the high definition signal).