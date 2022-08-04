Cuban Parliament reiterates solidarity with China





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 3 (ACN) The International Relations Commission of the National Assembly of People's Power reiterates its firm support for the "One China" principle and condemns the interference in the internal affairs of the People's Republic of China and the provocative actions of the U.S. Government that threaten its sovereignty and territorial integrity.



The Commission also decries any move designed by the White House that paves the way for rising tensions regarding the issue of Taiwan, which is inalienable part of the Chinese territory.



We support the Declaration of our Foreign Ministry and reiterate our solidarity with the National People's Congress, the Government and the people of the People's Republic of China.