Cuban labor and social security ministry approves measures to reduce electricity consume





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 2 (ACN) The Ministry of Labor and Social Security (MTTS by its Spanish acronym) presented today a series of measures to be adopted in the state sector of the economy, with a view to reducing electricity consumption, taking into account the energy situation the country is going through.



According to a statement published on the agency's website, a ministerial order issued by the head of the sector, Marta Elena Feito Cabrera, indicates that it is up to each head of entity to determine the labor and salary measures to be applied, taking into account the characteristics of the activity.

The text states that the labor provisions must contribute to saving electricity, and at the same time protect workers' income.



The measures that can be applied, homogeneously and in combination, are telecommuting and teleworking, field work, vacations, schedule adjustments, and job relocation.



The MTTS also includes work interruption, clarifying that it should be applied as a last option, when none of the above alternatives can be used.