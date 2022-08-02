Cuba Conveys Sympathies to Iran after Life Loss under Heavy Rains





Havana, Aug 1 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez sent a letter of condolences to the people and government of Iran after heavy rains claimed human lives and inflicted property damage over the past few days.



We extend our sympathies to the families and relatives of the victims, said Rodriguez on his Twitter account on Monday, August 1st.



According to Iranian authorities, recent floods and landslides caused by torrential rains in the Persian nation last week left nearly 40 thousand people homeless, at least 80 deaths and 30 disappeared.



According to The Iranian Red Crescent Society general secretary Yaghub Soleimani some 60 cities, 140 towns and over 500 villages were hard hit by floods, with Teheran province as the most affected territory.