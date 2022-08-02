Cuban President mourns absence of Historian Eusebio Leal





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 31 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez lamented the absence of Havana Historian Eusebio Leal, who passed away on July 31, 2020.



Countless messages flooded the social networks this Sunday in remembrance of the scholar who devoted his life to an intense activity to improve Havana’s image and make its citizens happier.



Born in Havana on September 11, 1942, Leal graduated as a Doctor of Historical Sciences from the University of Havana, held a Master’s Degree in Latin American, Caribbean and Cuban studies, and became a specialist in Archeological Sciences. He was also a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba since 1991 and a deputy to the National Assembly of People's Power.



In 1967 he was appointed director of the Museum of the City of Havana, succeeding his former teacher Dr. Emilio Roig de Leushenring.