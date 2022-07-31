Raul Castro Praises Civil Defense Work





Havana, July 29 (ACN) Cuban Revolution leader Army General Raul Castro Ruz congratulated the member of the Cuba Civil Defense authority for their results in the protection of “our homeland” since that entity was created sixty years ago.



“Keep improving your work, studying, researching particularly because natural phenomena are increasingly dangerous as a consequence of climate change and our island will always be exposed,” said Raul Castro.



He recalled what he described as unforgettable October 1963 event, when hurricane Flora ravaged the easter part of the island, causing flooding and nearly 2 thousand deaths.



Raul said that such an event encouraged all entities in the country to prepare to face all kinds of catastrophes and protect the people, material resources and property.



On July 31st, the Cuban Civil Defense Staff arrives to its 60th anniversary, a commemoration that should always homage historic revolution leader Fidel Castro who was a strategist in the civil defense of the people.

