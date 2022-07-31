Cuba marks 60th anniversary of civil defense system





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 29 (ACN) The Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba ( MINFAR) congratulated today on Twitter the Civil Defense, on the 60th anniversary of its founding.



In its tweet, MINFAR highlights the role of the Civil Defense, a system that in times of peace and during exceptional situations protects the population and the national economy.



It was also known on the same social network that Army Corps General Alvaro Lopez Miera, Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces, presided over the ceremony in commemoration of the date Friday.



Just three years after the triumph of the Revolution in 1959, the Civil Defense System was created in Cuba on July 31, 1962, and since then it has stood out for the preservation of the population and its material resources in the event of natural or technological disasters.