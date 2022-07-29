Cuban authorities analyze breakdown in block one in thermoelectric power plant





HOLGUIN, Cuba, Jul 29 (ACN) The Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdes Menendez, deputy prime minister of Cuba, checks today the breakdown that occurred yesterday afternoon in Unit one of the Thermoelectric Power Plant (CTE) Lidio Ramon Perez, Felton, in the municipality of Mayari, Holguin(eastern Cuba).



In this regard, it was learned from the directors that this Block, out of the national electric system since 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon due to an emergency, has a boiler breakdown.



So far, in order to have a preliminary knowledge of the damages, this area is in a forced cooling phase to later evaluate the damages and start working on the damaged part.



Valdes Menendez emphasized the need to carry out a detailed analysis of the damaged area as soon as possible, and to take measures for the repair and maintenance of the structure.



Livan Arronte, minister of energy and mines, Ernesto Santiesteban Velazquez, first secretary of the communist party of Cuba in the province, and Julio Cesar Estupiñan Rodriguez, governor of Holguin, accompanied Valdes Menendez in this visit.