Family Code, is a law of love and peace, Diaz-Canel asserts





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 29 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, said today that the new Code of Families, which will be submitted to a popular referendum on September 25, is a code of love and peace.



Cuban leader, on Twitter, stated that this law is the realization of Marti's principle: "With all, and for the good of all".



The commitment to its approval, he stressed in another message, is also for democracy, for the virtue of being Cubans, for the happiness of every child or adolescent, for the autonomy and decision-making power of every senior citizen.



Diaz-Canel also highlighted as strengths of the Code, the inclusion of every person with disabilities, the condemnation of domestic abuse, and respect for family diversity.



Last week, the National Assembly of People's Power approved the date for the popular referendum, which will define whether or not the law enters into force, by means of a free, equal, direct and secret vote of the voters.



A broad process of popular consultation preceded the approval of the Code, in its 25th version, which included modifications proposed by the population.