Raul and Diaz-Canel attend second session of Parliament





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 22 (ACN) Army General Raúl Castro Ruz and President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez are attending the second day of the 9th Session of the National Assembly of People's Power, in its 9th Legislature.



Today’s program includes presentations by the Attorney-General’s Office and the Government of the province of Granma, as well as a report on the results of the audit of the Ministry of Energy and Mines and discussions about decree-laws and agreements of the Council of State submitted to Parliament’s approval.



Also scheduled is the approval of the new Family Code, which will be submitted to popular referendum in September.