Zone of silence in central Cuba is no longer so





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Jul 22 (ACN) The news flowed faster than ever: Altamira, one of the zones of silence in the province of Cienfuegos, already enjoys cell phone coverage after the Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Cuba S.A (ETECSA) set up a radio base, which they promised they would to hail the 26th of July, National Rebellion Day.



Altamira is not such a far-off little town, but it is surrounded by heights covered with fields of sugar cane and other crops that kept signal transmissions too high above people’s houses, so whoever wanted to use a cell phone had to climb a hill and hope for a weak signal at best.



Similar steps will be taken in the near future in other zones of silence around Cienfuegos—where some 60 radio bases have been installed in the last two years to improve phone coverage—as part of an effort designed to salute the 69th anniversary of the attacks on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks, to be celebrated in this province.