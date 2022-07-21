Cuba and South Africa to strengthen political dialogue and cooperation





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 20 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla and South African Deputy Foreign Minister Alvin Botes stated their willingness to hold high-level talks and develop economic and cooperation ties between both nations.



Botes, who is paying an official visit to Cuba, also met with Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas and Osvaldo Vento Montiller, president of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER) to discuss issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the field of sports.



On May 11, Cuba and South Africa celebrated the 28th anniversary of the reestablishment of their diplomatic relations, marked by bilateral cooperation in fields such as health care, education, science and technology, agriculture, infrastructure development, housing, water and sanitation, defense, human settlements, public works, sports and ITC.