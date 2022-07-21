Cuban Parliament Opens 9th Session





Havana, July 21 (ACN) The Cuban National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament) is holding the 9th Session of its 9th Legislature on July 21-23 at Havana’s Conventions Palace.



On Thursday, the Cuban lawmakers are scheduled to consider reports on the country’s economic performance till June 30th and the implementation of the 2021 state budget.



The ministries of Foreign Relations, Health and Industries will report on their performance during the session.



As part of activities prior to the 9th Session, the Parliament’s 11 permanent working commissions addressed issues like preparations in the tourist sector for the summer season, the use of renewable energy sources and the country’s epidemiological situation.



Meanwhile, actions aimed at recovery ranching, the recently concluded sugar cane harvest, and the improvement of the music entrepreneurial system, among other topics were also dealt with by the lawmakers.



State central administration agencies offered the deputies information about public policies and programs under implementation.