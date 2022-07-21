Cuba and Morocco Talk Cooperation in Education









Havana, July 20 (ACN) Representatives of Cuba and Morocco held a virtual exchange to identify opportunities to open bilateral cooperation projects in education.



Both sides agreed to address four main areas related to the training of artists, teachers and leaders according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



Gema Diaz, head of the Scientific Activity and Training at the Cuban Education Ministry, along Aziz Nahya, director for Cooperation and Private Education Promotion at Morocco’s Education Ministry presided the event.



The Cuban representative extended an invitation to the Marocco side to participate at Cuba’s Pedagogy Congress, to be held next year in February.



The bilateral dialog followed up on accords last June by directives of both countries’ education ministries.