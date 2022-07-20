Cuba is synonymous with humanity, Puerto Rican brigadistas say





SANCTI SPIRITUS, Cuba, Jul 19 (ACN) “Cuba is synonymous with humanity,” said social worker Solimar Ortiz Jusino, deputy director of the Juan Rius Rivera Brigade of Puerto Rico, which is paying its 31st visit to our country in defiance of the U.S. blockade to support the Cuban people in their decision to preserve and continue the work of the Revolution.



“I had been in Cuba before, but never as a member of the Juan Rius Rivera,” she remarked. “My government has kowtowed to the U.S. and tried to prevent these solidarity groups from traveling to Cuba, but we keep succeeding in coming and bringing donations, such as when we sent half a million syringes to fight COVID-19.”



Brigade director Milagros Rivera Pérez, who chairs the Cuba Solidarity Committee in Puerto Rico, stressed in turn that Fidel Castro's homeland is a giant of accomplishment and perseverance despite systematic U.S. attempts to topple its social project.



The sixty-three brigadistas visited museums and talked with local residents in Trinidad, a colonial city declared a World Heritage Site in 1988, on their last day in this province before they leave for the province of Cienfuegos, where they will attend the official celebrations to commemorate the 26th of July (National Rebellion Day).