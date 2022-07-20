Cuban President Heads Communist Party Rebellion Day Ceremony





Havana, July 19 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party and President of Cuba attended the cultural-political ceremony held at the Communist Party Central Committee headquarters in Havana marking National Rebellion Day, to be commemorated nationwide on July 26.



On his Twitter account, the head of state wrote that just few days ahead of the historic date they marked the heroic action that learned Cubans to turn setbacks into victories.



According to the website of the Cuban Communist Party, the ceremony was attended by Roberto Morales, Party Organization Secretary and member of its Politburo; members of the Party’s Secretariat and chiefs of political departments and offices, along with officials of the political organization.