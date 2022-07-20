US Pastors for Peace Organization unconditionally Backs Cuba





Havana, July 19 (ACN) Claudia Alvarez, one of the 90 activists with the 32 Pastors for Peace Caravan visiting Cuba said that she was honored to visit the homeland which has been able to resist all adversities on its way to building a just political and social project, said



The caravanistas held an exchange with members of the Havana-based Cuban Friendship Institute as one of their first activities upon their arrival on the island July 18.



Puerto Rican Dorlimar Lebron, who resides in New York, said that they traveled on three routes through 22 US cities as part of their action which marks the 30th year of the first US-Cuba Pastors for Peace Friendshipment Caravan.



It is our responsibility to keep supporting the Cuban people in their struggle against the asphyxiating US policy of blockade, said the activist.



The caravan brought some 1.5 tons in humanitarian aid to Cuba after collecting the cargo in 25 US states, which includes drugs, medical equipment and digital technology.



The Caravan members will be in Cuba up to July 30 after their participation at National Rebellion Day, to be marked with a central rally in the southwestern city of Cienfuegos.