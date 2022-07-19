Diaz-Canel welcomes arrival of Pastors for Peace in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 19 (ACN) With gratitude for the solidarity with Cuba for thirty years, the Cuban president, Miguel Diaz-Canel, greeted today the arrival in the island of the 32nd caravan of Pastors for Peace.



The U.S.-Cuba Friendship Caravan, with almost a hundred members, will carry out exchanges with the people in the provinces of Matanzas and Cienfuegos, and in this latter will participate in a national act for July 26th.

In their country, the caravanists toured more than 20 cities in three different routes, with the message against the economic, commercial and financial blockade applied by the White House to Cuba.



They also collected donations and funds for the purchase of medicines for the Cuban people.



The daughter of the founder of the Caravans, Gail Walker, ratified that this solidarity movement is an expression of the friendly relationship between the people of the United States and Cuba, highlighting the permanent denunciation of the criminal blockade imposed by the U.S. government on the island.