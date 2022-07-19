Cuban authorities mark anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 19 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and president of the Cuba , congratulated today the people of Nicaragua, on the 43rd anniversary of the triumph of the Sandinista revolution.



On Twitter, the president also ratified the will to continue strengthening the ties of friendship and solidarity with the Central American country.





On the same social media, Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Party, celebrated the date and reiterated Cuba's solidarity and unconditional support to Nicaragua in its struggle to defend sovereignty, self-determination and the right to development.





Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla also extended his congratulations to Nicaragua, stressing that that nation is moving forward with the Government of Reconciliation and National Unity, presided over by Commander Daniel Ortega and vice president Rosario Murillo.





On July 19, 1979, the guerrillas of the Sandinista National Liberation Front, with the support of the Nicaraguan people, achieved victory by armed means against the dictatorship of Anastasio Somoza Debayle.