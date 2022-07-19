Puerto Rican solidarity brigade visits Cuban central province





SANCTI SPIRITUS, Cuba, Jul 19 (ACN) The 31st contingent of the Juan Rius Rivera Puerto Rican brigade, which is visiting Cuba these days, arrived Monday night in the province of Sancti Spiritus, after touring several territories of the country.



Officially welcoming him, Haile Ravelo, mayor of the municipality of Sancti Spiritus, told the visitors that they had arrived in the patrimonial city, once the villa of the Holy Spirit, which on June 4 celebrated the 508th anniversary of its foundation, and wished them a pleasant stay in this territory.



The La Guayabera House-Museum was the site chosen for the reception of the 63 members of the group, in which the welcoming ceremony, which turned into a cultural meeting, was attended by a musical group of the Juan Rius Rivera, which performed Puerto Rican and Cuban songs and shared the stage with the Espirituano septet Son del Centro in a lively and healthy festive performance.



Tuesday they will visit the Historic Center of the city of Trinidad and on Wednesday they will go to Cienfuegos to participate in the national event on July 26, on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of the attacks on the Moncada Barracks in Santiago de Cuba and the Carlos Manuel de Cespedes Barracks in Bayamo.



Since 1991, the Juan Rius Rivera, also called the Victory Brigade, travels to Cuba, in open defiance of the internal siege of the Cuban government and the U.S. blockade against the island, and on this occasion pays tribute to the Puerto Rican leader and independence fighter Rafael Cancel Miranda, who was born on July 18, but in 1930.