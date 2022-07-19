Cuban Council of State analyzes Family Code project





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 19 (ACN) The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel, and the prime minister, Manuel Marrero, participated in a session of the Council of State that addressed important issues on the country's legislative agenda.



According to a report published on the website of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament), the members of that body reviewed the Family Code draft law, as a preliminary to its analysis and discussion by the MPs in the 9th Ordinary Session of Parliament in its 9th Legislature, convened as of Thursday, July 21.



Oscar Silvera Martinez, Cuban minister of justice, deepened on the results of the popular consultation on the draft Family Code, held February 1 to April 30 this year, in which 61.96 % of the participants were in favor of the whole text.



The relevant aspects enriched in the draft regulations were the recognition of care as a right, and the extension of the protection of children and adolescents to exceptional and disaster situations.



They also mentioned the connection between the principle of the best interests of children and adolescents and their evaluation guidelines with their duties; and the reinforcement of the urgent protection against discrimination and violence, as well as the extension of the possibility of denouncing such acts to any person who knows about them.



The head of justice commented that on July 5 and 12, 2022, deputies from all over the country were consulted on the 25th version of the draft of the Family Code, which is available to the population on the Cuban Parliament's website.



He also explained to the members of the Council of State the progress of compliance with the Legislative Schedule, updated by Agreement IX-115 of the National Assembly of People's Power on December 22, 2021, and published in the Official Gazette of the Republic last January 12.

This year, 22 laws and eight decree laws will be approved, the referendum on the Family Code will be held, and all the Transitory Provisions of the Constitution of the Republic will be complied with.