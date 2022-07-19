Cuban President Recalls Mexican Hero Benito Juarez





Havana, July 18 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel wrote a homage-paying Twitter message for Benito Juarez on the occasion of the 150th year of the death of the Mexican Hero.



Diaz-Canel recalled Juarez’s renowned phrase that “respect for the others’ rights means peace,” and he said that Mexico and its president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador honor Juarez’s memory by honoring his doctrines.



Benito Pablo Juarez Garcia (1806-1872) was a lawyer and politician; he was Mexican president from 1857 to 1872. He issued reforms during his terms of office and achieved the separation of the church from the state.



Lopez Obrador has described Benito Juarez as the best president in the history of Mexico, who still rules through his example.