Cuba and Cape Verde Sign Education and Health Accords





Havana, July 15 (ACN) Education ministers of Cuba and Cape Verde, Ena Elsa Velazquez and Amadeu Cruz signed in Havana a joint communique on bilateral cooperation in the fields of education and health.



The signing ceremony was attended by Cape Verde ambassador to Cuba Edna Filomena Alves and Evandro Montero, deputy health minister of the African nation.



The new accords include technical assistance and exchange in elementary education, attention to adolescents and youth with special education needs, curricular development and training of teachers.



In terms of heath accords, both sides looked at the development of joint research studies in education sciences, public health, training of medical personnel; they also considered the setting up of a medical faculty in Cape Verde among other projects.