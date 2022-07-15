Cuban and Chinese MPs hold exchanges on issues of common interest





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 15 (ACN) The presidents of the International Relations Commissions of the National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China and the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba, Zhang Yesui and Yolanda Ferrer Gomez, respectively, held a virtual exchange today.



On Twitter, Ferrer Gomez expressed that in the meeting with her Chinese counterpart, they deepened common interests and future activities.



Carlos Pereira, Cuban ambassador to Beijing, stressed that the meeting was a great opportunity to agree on legislative agendas and exchange experiences on the application of laws against unilateral sanctions.



Recently, in a virtual meeting between Ana María Mari Machado, vice president of the National Assembly of People's Power, and Wang Chen, vice president of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress reaffirmed the points in common to continue working together from the respective legislative bodies.



In 2017, a delegation of the National Assembly, headed by Esteban Lazo, visited the People's Republic of China, which served as a basis for the projection of the joint work of both bodies.