Diaz-Canel leads final day of visit to western Cuban province





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 15 (ACN) The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party (PCC) and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel, heads today in the province of Mayabeque, the final day of the comprehensive visit, which since Tuesday evaluates the work of the organization, and economic and social objectives.



The PCC reported on Twitter that Diaz-Canel was accompanied by the member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization, Roberto Morales Ojeda, the first secretary of the Party in the province, Yuniaky Crespo, and the governor, Tamara Valido.



The comprehensive visit of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Party and its auxiliary structure to Mayabeque, held a busy work agenda that covered all municipalities and more than 200 productive centers.