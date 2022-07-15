Cuban project BioCubaCafe obtains international certification





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 15 (ACN) The BioCubaCafe project, which for more than two years the Agroforestry Business Group has been developing with the cooperation of the Agency for Cultural and Economic Exchange with Cuba (AICEC) and the Lavazza Group, both from Italy, was granted the International Organic Certification, according to the Ministry of Agriculture's website.



This guarantee is of great importance for the commercialization in the international market of Arabica and Robusta coffee produced and processed without chemical components by the 170 coffee growers from nine municipalities in eastern Cuba who joined the aforementioned project.

The quality and competitive level of the exportable line have been recognized by the Control Union Certifications consultancy (based in Lima, Peru).



BioCubaCafe aims to achieve a coffee under organic principles, from the introduction of new technologies that will change the current paradigm of coffee production in Cuba.



According to experts, the coffee exported by the Caribbean nation is mainly of the Arabica variety, the highest quality due to its qualities and which is produced in mountainous areas due to their microclimates.