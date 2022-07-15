Greek and Cuban Communist Parties Stress Bilateral Links





Havana, July 14 (ACN) High-level officials the Communist Parties of Cuba (PCC) and Grece (KKE) reiterated in Havana their bilateral relations and common goals.



Roberto Morales Ojeda, PCC Organization Secretary welcomed Georgios Marinos, KKE International Relations Secretary and conveyed him greetings from the First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party and President of the country Miguel Diaz-Canel.



Ojeda thanked the KKE leadership for supporting the PCC preparations of the 22nd International Encounter of Communist and Workers Parties, to take place here October 27-29.



We believe that the KKE participation in this kind of events will help raise consensuses and as a result, arrive to a final declaration which is in tune to the historic moment such organizations are living around the world, said Ojeda.



The KKE keeps a firm stance against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba, as the organization rejected interfering intentions which unleashed the July 11 events in Cuba, said the Cuban party official who also briefed the visitors about the actions under implementation, which stemmed from the accords reached at the 8th Congress of the Cuban Communist Party.



We appreciate this invitation by the Cuban Communist Party, because allows us to express the KKE international solidarity and tighten the bonds between the Politburo and Central Committee represented by Secretary General Dimitris Koutsoupas, Marino said.

The Greek Communist Party officials will be visiting here till July 16; both political organizations will address the consolidation of mutual support towards a better world.