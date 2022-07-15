Students from Seven Nations Graduate from Cuban University





Pinar del Rio, July 14 (ACN) With a high scientific and technical level students from seven nations, including Belize, Angola, Peru and the Saharawi Democratic Republic graduated from the Medical University of this westernmost Cuban province.



Eleven medical doctors, a dentist, a clinical bio-analyst will return to their countries grateful to Cub for their training and solidarity.



Graduate Kevin de Lazaro Fernandez told ACN that he not only learned his profession but also how to assist patients in a more humanistic and integral manner. “I will always defend this nation and will apply medicine as I was told here,” he said.



Omar Bulsan, ambassador from the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic extended his gratefulness on behalf of his government and people. He said that while others build bombs, Cuba prepares an army of doctors deployed in all corners of the world.



Odalys Orrasca, medical faculty dean, said that some 41 thousand students have graduated in Cuba since the triumph of the revolution in 1959 and she went on to stress the learning strategies used to guarantee the quality of the current graduation of 13 foreign students, which will support medical attention in several countries of the world..

