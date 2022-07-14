FotoSub, International Underwater Photography Event in Varadero Beach





Varadero, Matanzas, July 13 (ACN) Underwater photography enthusiasts from Mexico, Span and the United States will contest the FOTOSUB Varadero 2022 competition off the northern coast of this western province July 21-25.



The underwater event, which was coordinated by the Marlin S.A Nautical Bases and Marines Enterprise, will include diverse modalities, such as environment, model environment, fauna and macro, said Isis Madruga, deputy marketing director with Marlin Varadero.



The Barracuda International Diving Center in the sun-and-beach Varadero resort will be the site for the competition, which will be contested by certified photographers, Madruga said.



Underwater photography is a common modality of sports diving and the study of marine biology; it is highly acclaimed by those who enjoy the underwater environment.