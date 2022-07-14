Pastors for Peace Caravan Again Defies US Blockade of Cuba





Havana, July 13 (ACN) The activists with the 32nd US-Cuba Pastors for Peace Friendshipment Caravan will arrive in Havana on Monday, July 18, in a new defying action against the over-60-year US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the Cuban people.



The caravanistas said that the new action aims at reaching out to new generations of friends of Cuba, according to a news release by the local Foreign Ministry.



This time the shipment particularly brings medical items, said one of the activists who graduated as medical doctor in Cuba. Doctor Samira Addrey, told PL news agency that most of the 91 caravanistas are young people between 18 and 30 years of age, who have not been to Cuba before.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Pastors for Peace caravans to Cuba which started in 1992 by bringing to the island 15 tons of humanitarian aid including bikes, school items, bibles, and medications.



Caravan members will stay in Cuba till July 30 as they will meet a tight agenda on the island.



Pastors for Peace is a project with the Interreligious Foundation for Community Organization (IFCO), which was set up in 1988 by late US Reverend Lucius Walker in response to the aggressive policy enforced by former US president Ronald Reagan against Latin American countries.