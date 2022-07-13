Vice President offers condolences on the death of dos Santos





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 13 (ACN) Cuban VP Salvador Valdés Mesa signed the book of condolences opened by the Angolan Embassy in this city on the occasion of the passing of the former president of that nation, José Eduardo dos Santos.



The Cuban Foreign Ministry reported that Valdés Mesa’s gesture conveyed the feelings of the people and government for the demise of dos Santos, who offered his sincere friendship to Cuba, Fidel and Raul and made a significant contribution to the relations of friendship, cooperation and solidarity between the two countries.



José Eduardo dos Santos, president of Angola between 1979 and 2017, died on July 8 in Spain after a heart condition that kept him in hospital for several days, which led Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel to decree an Official Mourning from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on July 9.