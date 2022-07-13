Puerto Rican solidarity brigade visits eastern Cuba





BAYAMO, Cuba, Jul 13 (ACN) Members of the Juan Rius Rivera Brigade organized by the Cuba Solidarity Movement in Puerto Rico will arrive today in the province of Granma as part of a program of visits to and meetings in various regions of the country.



Their activities include the laying of a wreath on the monuments to the Father of the Homeland Carlos Manuel de Céspedes and Pedro “Perucho” Figueredo Cisneros, author of the National Anthem, and tours around former Rebel Army posts in the Sierra Maestra mountains, as well as a tribute to Puerto Rican patriot Modesto Tirado Aviles, who fought in the Liberation War against Spain and became of the city of Manzanillo, and a gathering to condemn the U.S. blockade of Cuba.



Also scheduled in the Juan Rius Rivera Brigade is a visit to the province of Cienfuegos to participate in the national rally on the 26th of July to commemorate the 69th anniversary of the attacks on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks.