One year after the failed soft coup attempt





In another July, as hot as this one, only 12 months ago, protests, riots and violent actions took place in the national panorama that caused revolts in different regions, and received immediate popular repulse.



Before the news that occupied the media 365 days ago there was surprise, consternation, but no hesitation, and in the hands of dignified Cubans the national flag led the response.



These events, happened on the 11th and 12th of the seventh month of 2021, took place as part of destabilizing plans from abroad with a strong communicational ingredient, where social networks were at the forefront. The usual haters, paid by Washington, lent themselves to the destabilizing maneuvers.



Dissatisfactions derived from the pandemic, at that time on the rise, plus the tightened US blockade, added to the prevailing economic crisis and the productive paralysis of the country due to COVID-19, which caused many and dissimilar restrictions faced by the population, were used as a breeding ground to heat up the internal context.



The vandals assaulted people, overturned transports, broke into buildings such as stores which were looted, and even in the municipality of Cardenas, in Matanzas, they stoned a pediatric hospital. These outrages were carried out by those who have subsequently been prosecuted, as established by law.



Images of those events, with unusual scenes that should be banished, were shown on television and even today we remember them as something that should not be repeated, although the usual enemies announced their reproduction on this first anniversary.



Once the attempted soft coup was defeated in less than 24 hours, the work that was already being carried out in vulnerable neighborhoods, such as La Güinera(Havana), where marginality is being overcome, continued with more strength and dedication. There live 37,000 people who are currently witnessing how their problems are being heard and solutions are being sought, of course with the participation of the people, an essential element for progress.



In the face of the economic, political, social, ideological and media challenges then and today, the president of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, has called on us to develop despite the immovable blockade and to deploy a creative resistance.



In this other July, as hot as the previous one, the Revolution continues working, in its own way and not in the way others want; and it does not believe in destabilizing attempts, soft or not. Our people work and face daily challenges, but always alert and determined to defend their conquests.