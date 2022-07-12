Zimbabwe and Cuba to Deepen Bilateral Cooperation





Havana, July 11 (ACN) Cuban Communist Party Organization Secretary Roberto Morales and Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, member of the Politburo of the National African Union of Zimbabwe-Patriotic Fron (ZANU-PF) agreed to further deepen historic brotherhood and cooperation relations between their countries.



Mumbengegwi, as special envoy of Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa, came to Cuba to exchange on the estate of bilateral relations which date back to 1980, when Zimbabwe got its independence.



In Zimbabwe, a solidarity-with-cuba movement is demanding the end of the US economic blockade of Cuba and other US subversive plans against the island nation. Cuba rejects all sanctions imposed by the west against the African nation.

Simbarashe Mumbengegwi was Zimbabwe’s foreign minister and fought against former Rhodesia’s racist regime.