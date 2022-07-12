Transformations in Cuban communities are comprehensive and permanent, Diaz-Canel affirms





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 11 (ACN) The actions carried out for the transformation of neighborhoods considered vulnerable have an integral and permanent character, said Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country.



In statements to the television program Ruta 10, the president emphasized that these are an expression of the continuity of the thinking of revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, who in his visits to these sites noted the vulnerabilities and potentialities for the improvement of the living conditions of the population, according to Prensa Latina.

The head of state pointed out that the work in these places is based on dialogue with the neighbors, who actively participate and control the work carried out with the contribution of different institutions.



In this sense, he highlighted the support of universities and students in general in the identification of problems and vulnerabilities.



Cuban leader also pointed out the relevance of developing and improving methods of participation and popular control to assure the success of the actions implemented.



Diaz-Canel explained that this is an integral program that emphasizes the cultural and spiritual growth of the people, and takes into account the creation of jobs and development opportunities for the people living in these communities.



He also informed that a national workshop will be held this year to socialize the best practices in the integral transformation of the country's vulnerable communities, with the aim of promoting this program.



The actions developed in vulnerable neighborhoods are aimed at improving infrastructure, services and raising the quality of life of their inhabitants as part of a government plan to promote the development of the country from the communities.