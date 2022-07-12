Cuba rejects comments by U.S. Secretary of State





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 11 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, rejected today the comments made by the US Secretary of State, which confirm the direct involvement of the US government in attempts to subvert order and peace in the Caribbean island, in violation of international law.



On Twitter, Cuban diplomat responded to a tweet published by Antony Blinken, which reflects the support of that government to the destabilizing actions carried out on July 11, 2021.



In his message Blinken pointed out, regarding the first year of the violent and vandalistic demonstrations of a year ago considered in Cuba and the world as a soft coup, that the United States recognizes "the determination and courage of the Cuban people in their long struggle for democracy", and offered the support of his government to these actions, their instigators and executors.



Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel affirmed today, on the same socila media, that the Cuban Revolution is the dignified and heroic people, who resist and create; that Cuba has resisted the hatred of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States for more than 60 years, and in response creates a work of love every day.



On Sunday, in an exchange with journalists from national and international media, Diaz-Canel highlighted the victory of the Cuban people, of the Cuban Revolution, in the face of the attempts of those who wanted to turn it into a soft coup, that nothing for the "Cuba variant" was a soft coup, it was a vandalic coup, and that was defeated.