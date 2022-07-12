Cuban revolution is the honorable and heroic people, Diaz-Canel asserts





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 11 (ACN) The Cuban Revolution is the dignified and heroic people, who resist and create, said today the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel.



On Twitter, the head of state pointed out that Cuba has resisted the hatred of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade for more than 60 years, and in response it creates a work of love every day.



The president included in his message a link to an editorial of the Granma newspaper, entitled "Un Giron in Julio"(A Bay of Pigs in July), where it is emphasized that Cuba will not bow down to provocations or threats.



The blockade, the practice of state terrorism, the invasion attempt and the so-called soft coup, which had its greatest expression on July 11, 2021.



With the deployment of a large-scale political-communication operation, they wanted to opportunistically take advantage of the combined impacts of the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, of the economic crisis derived from it, and of the measures that tightened the blockade to an unprecedented level, the text indicated.



It emphasized that they sold to the world the idea of a social explosion, but they underestimated the unity of the nation, the majority support to the revolutionary project, the will of not allowing peace and social conquests to be undermined.



Regarding these events, on Sunday, in an exchange with journalists from national and international media, the President highlighted the victory of the Cuban people, of the Cuban Revolution, against the attempts of those who wanted to turn it into a soft coup, that nothing for the " version of Cuba" was a soft coup, it was a vandalic coup, and that was defeated.