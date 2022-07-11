Diaz-Canel appreciates support from friends of Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 11 (ACN) The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel, thanked on Twitter today the expressions of support for the Revolution by friends of Cuba in several countries.



Díaz-Canel accompanied his message with a link to an article in the Granma newspaper, titled "A date celebrated by Cuba and its friends", in reference to the victory of the Cuban people on July 11, 2021, in the face of an attempted soft coup.



On Sunday, in several countries around the world, thousands of people organized to show their solidarity with the Cuban Revolution, in the face of the aggressions promoted by the United States.



Solidarity groups and Cubans residing in Great Britain, Spain, Hungary, Brazil and the United States issued speeches condemning the current imperial policy maintained by US President Joe Biden, as well as reaffirming their condemnation of the blockade and their position of solidarity, also rejecting the media campaigns against the Revolution.



In the very United States, the Global Movement Against the Blockade (NEMO) denounced Washington's lies and slander against Cuba and rejected the recent sanctions imposed on 28 Cuban officials.